Ashok Leyland achieved total sales of 16,957 units in month of December 2024 compared to 16,154 units in December 2023, recording a growth of 5%. Total sales include domestic sales of 15,713 units (up 4%).

The company achieved 8% growth in medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales at 11,474 units while light commercial vehicle sales rose 1% to 5,483 units.

