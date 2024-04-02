Ashok Leyland records sales 22,866 commercial vehicle units in March'24

Ashok Leyland said that its total vehicle sales have declined by 4% to 22,866 units in March 2024 as compared with 23,926 units in March 2023.

Domestic sales, at 21,317 units, were lower by 7% as compared with the same period last year.

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales fell by 7% to 15,562 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose by 2% to 7,304 units in March 2024 over March 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

The company reported 60.51% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 580 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 361.34 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 2.69% to Rs 9,273 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 9,026 crore posted corresponding quarter last year.

The scrip rose 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 175.55 on the BSE.

