Ashok Leyland's Ganesh Mani takes additional charge as Switch India CEO

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Ashok Leyland announced that S Mahesh Babu, CEO Switch Automotive Mobility, has decided to step down from his position to pursue opportunities outside our Group effective 31 August 2025.

With effect from 01 September 2025, Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, will take additional charge as CEO - Switch Automotive Mobility (Switch India).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

