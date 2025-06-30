Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI says Indian economy remains a key driver of global growth, domestic financial system exhibiting resilience

RBI says Indian economy remains a key driver of global growth, domestic financial system exhibiting resilience

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India or RBI has released the June 2025 issue of the Financial Stability Report today. The central bank noted that elevated economic and trade policy uncertainties are testing the resilience of the global economy and the financial system. Financial markets remain volatile, especially core government bond markets, driven by shifting policy and geopolitical environment. Alongside, existing vulnerabilities such as soaring public debt levels and elevated asset valuations have the potential to amplify fresh shocks.

Despite an uncertain and challenging global economic backdrop, the Indian economy remains a key driver of global growth, underpinned by sound macroeconomic fundamentals and prudent macroeconomic policies. The domestic financial system is exhibiting resilience fortified by healthy balance sheets of banks and non-banks. Financial conditions have eased supported by accommodative monetary policy and low volatility in financial markets. The strength of the corporate balance sheets also lends support to overall macroeconomic stability.

The soundness and resilience of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are bolstered by robust capital buffers, multi-decadal low non-performing loans ratio and strong earnings. Results of macro stress tests affirm that most SCBs have adequate capital buffers relative to the regulatory minimum even under adverse stress scenarios. Stress tests also validate the resilience of mutual funds and clearing corporations. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remain healthy with sizable capital buffers, robust earnings and improving asset quality. The consolidated solvency ratio of the insurance sector also remains above the minimum threshold limit.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

