Texmaco Rail & Engineering wins order of Rs 27.75 cr

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Texmaco Rail & Engineering has received an order of Rs 27.75 crore from South Western Railway for TRD maintenance & breakdown activities in BYPL(Incl) OML(Excl), YNK(excl)- BWT(excl), BAW(incl)-SPGR(incl) SBC(incl)- JTJ(Excl), BAW(Excl) HAS(Excl), BID-Y and YNK-DMM sections to be completed in 24 months from the date of LOA.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

