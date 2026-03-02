Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashok Leyland's total sales climb 24% YoY to 22,157 units in Feb'26

Ashok Leyland's total sales climb 24% YoY to 22,157 units in Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Ashok Leyland reported a 24% jump in total sales (domestic & exports) to 22,157 units in February 2026, compared with 17,903 units sold in February 2025.

Total Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) sales jumped 28% YoY to 14,755 units in February 26, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales climbed 15% YoY to 7,402 units in February 2026.

In the domestic market, total vehicle sales increased 28% to 20,314 units in February 2026 compared with 15,879 units in February 2025. Total Medium & Heavy commercial vehicles sales jumped 31% YoY to 13,264 units in February 2026.

Ashok Leyland is involved in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of commercial vehicles and also makes engines for industrial and marine applications, as well as forgings and castings.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 6.8% YoY to Rs 813.49 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 761.92 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.6% to Rs 14,761.95 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

The scrip shed 0.17% to Rs 210.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

