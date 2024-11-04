Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 9% YoY in Oct'24

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Ashok Leyland fell 1.895 to Rs 205.10 after the company has reported total vehicle sales of 15,310 units for the month of October 2024, which is lower by 9% as compared with the sales of 16,864 units sold in October 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 14,067 units in October 2024, down 11% as compared with 15,759 units sold in the same period last year.

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped by 8% to 9,408 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 12% to 5,902 units in October 2024 over October 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

