Ashok Leyland slides as total sales slips 9% YoY in Oct'24

Ashok Leyland fell 1.895 to Rs 205.10 after the company has reported total vehicle sales of 15,310 units for the month of October 2024, which is lower by 9% as compared with the sales of 16,864 units sold in October 2023.

Domestic sales stood at 14,067 units in October 2024, down 11% as compared with 15,759 units sold in the same period last year.

While total medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) sales dropped by 8% to 9,408 units, total light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales fell 12% to 5,902 units in October 2024 over October 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings

The company reported 6.39% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 509.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 543.89 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 10.66% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,724.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News