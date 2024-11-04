Adani Ports handles 37.9 MMT of cargo volumes in Oct'24

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it had handled 37.9 MMT of total cargo in October 2024, which is higher by 2.43% as compared with 37 MMT of cargo handled in October 2023.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has handled cargo volumes of 257.7 MMT of total cargo, up 8% YoY. This growth was supported by containers (up 19% YoY), followed by liquids & gas (up 9% YoY).

The companys YTD Oct24 logistics rail volumes have grown by 11% YoY to 0.36 million TEUs and GPWIS volumes have risen by 18% YoY to 12.5 MMT.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.

APSEZ's consolidated net profit jumped 39.86% to Rs 2,445 crore on 6.32% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7067.02 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.11% to currently trade at Rs 1364.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News