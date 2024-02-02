Ashok Leyland total sales slides 7% YoY in January

The commercial vehicle manufacturer sold 15,939 vehicles in January 2024, which is lower by 7% as compared with 17,200 units sold in January 2023.

The company's total medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales declined 8% YoY to 10,218 units and light commercial vehicles (LCV) sales were lower by 7% YoY to 5,721 units in January 2024 over January 2023.

Total domestic sales for January 2024 stood at 14,899 units, registering de-growth of 8% as against 16,198 units for January 2023.

Total vehicle exports rose 3.79% to 1,040 units in January 2024 from 1,002 units sold in January 2023.

Ashok Leyland is engaged in manufacture and sale of a wide range of commercial vehicles. The company also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications, forgings and castings.

Ashok Leyland reported net profit of Rs 561.01 crore in Q2 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 199.31 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 16.6% year on year to Rs 9,638.04 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.43% to currently trade at Rs 174 on the BSE.

