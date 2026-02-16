Ashoka Buildcon bags $45.28 Mln Intl road project in West Africa

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from an international entity for upgrading the road in Republic of Liberia, West Africa.

The company has been awarded the project from Ministry of Public Works, Liberia, for the upgradation of road stretches from Nrowkia (Sasstown Junction) to Barclayville, Nrowkia (Sasstown Junction) to Sasstown, and part of the Nrowkia (Sasstown Junction) to Nipleppo road in the Liberia.

The said project is valued at $ 45,276,621.07. The construction work is scheduled to be completed within a period of 24 months.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support and operation of toll roads.