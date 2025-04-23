Ashoka Buildcon bags LoA worth Rs 569 cr from Central Railway

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway for civil construction project worth Rs 568.86 crore.

The contract is for the construction of earth work, major bridges, minor bridges, rubs, p. way work and miscellaneous civil works in connection with gauge conversion work from Pachora-Jamner in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra (Approx. 53.3 Km) excluding Pachora Yard and road over bridges for Central Railway.

Ashoka Buildcon is one of the leading highway developers in India. The company is an integrated EPC, BOT and HAM player. It has constructed various prestigious projects across the country in roads and highways sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 580.1% to Rs 654.51 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 96.24 crore in Q3 FY24. However, net sales fell 10.1% YoY to Rs 2,387.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.56% to settle at Rs 198 on Tuesday, 22 April 2025.

