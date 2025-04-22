Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FAE Beauty partners with Unicommerce to streamline its quick commerce operations

FAE Beauty partners with Unicommerce to streamline its quick commerce operations

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
FAE Beauty, also known as Free and Equal Beauty, has partnered with Unicommerce eSolutions to streamline its online operations and enhance quick commerce capabilities.

With Unicommerce's Uniware system, FAE Beauty can manage inventory across all marketplaces, ensuring smooth operations across pan-India. The technology eliminates manual processes, such as raising purchase orders, increasing operational speed and reducing complexities.

Unicommerce's plug-and-play integration empowers FAE Beauty to process quick commerce orders on platforms like Blinkit efficiently by managing bulk deliveries at centralised warehouses and further distribution to dark stores. A centralised Unicommerce dashboard ensures timely deliveries and prevents stock-outs, enabling FAE Beauty to meet consumer demands speedily.

With this solution, FAE Beauty is now equipped to handle the dynamic demands of quick commerce platforms while maintaining exceptional service quality.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Data Networks transfers 400 MHz spectrum to Bharti Airtel

Swiggy allots 36.32 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 375 equity shares under ESOP

Clean Science & Technology invests Rs 50 cr in Clean Fino-Chem

JK Paper acquires majority stake in Quadragen Vethealth

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story