FAE Beauty partners with Unicommerce to streamline its quick commerce operations

FAE Beauty, also known as Free and Equal Beauty, has partnered with Unicommerce eSolutions to streamline its online operations and enhance quick commerce capabilities.

With Unicommerce's Uniware system, FAE Beauty can manage inventory across all marketplaces, ensuring smooth operations across pan-India. The technology eliminates manual processes, such as raising purchase orders, increasing operational speed and reducing complexities.

Unicommerce's plug-and-play integration empowers FAE Beauty to process quick commerce orders on platforms like Blinkit efficiently by managing bulk deliveries at centralised warehouses and further distribution to dark stores. A centralised Unicommerce dashboard ensures timely deliveries and prevents stock-outs, enabling FAE Beauty to meet consumer demands speedily.

With this solution, FAE Beauty is now equipped to handle the dynamic demands of quick commerce platforms while maintaining exceptional service quality.

