Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Ashoka Buildcon announced that its subsidiary in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in joint venture with BEC Arabia Contracting Co. has received letter of acceptance from Diriyah Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for the project namely Main Construction Works of Diriyah II Delivery Partner for One Hotel'. The accepted bid project cost is SAR 717,086,344.22. The company's share in the project 49% i.e. SAR 351,372,308.67 (approx. Rs 846.38 crore).

The entity awarding the order, Diriyah Company, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund, a state owned Sovereign Wealth Fund that invests in domestic and international sectors.

