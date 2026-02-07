Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Bajel Projects secures 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool - Prayagraj transmission line project

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Bajel Projects announced that it has been awarded an "Ultra Mega" domestic order valued at over Rs 400 crore. The project involves the development of high-capacity transmission infrastructure critical for the stability and efficiency of India's inter-regional power flow.

The contract, designated as Transmission Line Package TL02, involves the construction of the 765 kV Vindhyachal Pool Prayagraj D/c line (Part-II). This high-voltage corridor is a vital component of the "Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System strengthening" initiative. It is specifically engineered to relieve the loading of the existing 765 kV Vindhyachal-Varanasi D/c line, ensuring a more resilient and balanced exchange of power between the Northern and Western Grids.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project of Rs 474.38 cr

Ashoka Buildcon JV secures project in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

U.S. and India Reach Framework for Interim Trade Agreement to Boost Reciprocal Market Access and Supply Chain Resilience

Cohance Lifesciences receives warning letter from USFDA for its Hyderabad unit

Birla Precision Technologies unveils new brand logo

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story