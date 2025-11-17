Kings Infra Ventures consolidated net profit rises 23.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.55% to Rs 43.13 crore

Net profit of Kings Infra Ventures rose 23.92% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.55% to Rs 43.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.1330.4717.6919.896.184.965.774.644.303.47

