Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 51.2 points or 0.65% at 7878.19 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Meghmani Organics Ltd (up 7.1%), JK Paper Ltd (up 4.05%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.69%),Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd (up 3.43%),NMDC Ltd (up 3.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.42%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.41%), Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (up 2.37%), Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd (up 2.1%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 2.03%).

On the other hand, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 2.23%), DCW Ltd (down 2.2%), and India Glycols Ltd (down 1.67%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.78 or 0.14% at 56432.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 30.14 points or 0.18% at 16668.71.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.65 points or 0.09% at 24975.8.

The BSE Sensex index was down 37.18 points or 0.05% at 81574.23.

On BSE,1666 shares were trading in green, 1411 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

