Ashoka Concessions standalone net profit declines 95.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:32 PM IST
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 31.74 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Concessions declined 95.60% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.58% to Rs 13.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 120.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.7433.85 -6 120.16112.63 7 OPM %-5.89-4.05 --5.29-5.95 - PBDT2.060.01 20500 7.32-5.00 LP PBT1.98-0.08 LP 6.98-5.37 LP NP3.6983.88 -96 13.81111.21 -88

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

