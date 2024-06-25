Ashoka Concessions standalone net profit declines 95.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 31.74 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Concessions declined 95.60% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 31.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.58% to Rs 13.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.69% to Rs 120.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

