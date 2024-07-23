Asi Industries standalone net profit declines 8.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 34.40 crore

Net profit of Asi Industries declined 8.27% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 34.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.4035.5510.0314.216.676.835.525.513.884.23

