Japan's Nikkei End Marginally Lower

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Japanese markets ended little changed while the yen strengthened ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting next week, with no change in interest rates expected.

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 39,594.39, extending losses to a fifth straight session. The broader Topix index closed 0.21 percent higher at 2,833.39.

Shipping company Nippon Yusen surged 8.2 percent after raising its fiscal-year earnings forecast. Peers Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines jumped 6.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Tech stocks rallied, with chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest gaining 2.9 percent.

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

