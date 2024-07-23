Japan's Nikkei End Marginally Lower

The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 39,594.39, extending losses to a fifth straight session. The broader Topix index closed 0.21 percent higher at 2,833.39.
Shipping company Nippon Yusen surged 8.2 percent after raising its fiscal-year earnings forecast. Peers Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines jumped 6.4 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively. Tech stocks rallied, with chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest gaining 2.9 percent.
