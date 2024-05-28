Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.25% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.16 -6 0.540.49 10 OPM %66.6768.75 -50.0055.10 - PBDT0.100.11 -9 0.270.27 0 PBT0.100.11 -9 0.270.27 0 NP0.070.08 -13 0.200.20 0

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

