Asian Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 20.32% to Rs 9.96 crore

Net Loss of Asian Fertilizers reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.32% to Rs 9.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.89% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.19% to Rs 52.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.9612.50 -20 52.2480.60 -35 OPM %0.70-1.76 -1.934.17 - PBDT0.03-0.35 LP 0.532.76 -81 PBT-0.03-0.52 94 0.082.23 -96 NP-0.02-0.39 95 0.051.61 -97

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

