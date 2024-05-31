Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 61.11% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.88% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 71.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

