Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 17.85% to Rs 18.92 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 61.11% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.85% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.88% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 71.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.9223.03 -18 71.5092.06 -22 OPM %-0.792.48 -0.710.64 - PBDT0.110.54 -80 0.420.71 -41 PBT0.020.48 -96 0.080.38 -79 NP0.210.54 -61 0.280.57 -51

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

