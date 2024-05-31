Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Ishita Drugs &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 71.10% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 55.56% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 71.10% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.31% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.85% to Rs 15.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.502.63 71 15.1912.07 26 OPM %6.678.75 -5.996.30 - PBDT0.380.28 36 1.100.91 21 PBT0.370.25 48 0.990.78 27 NP0.280.18 56 0.750.58 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ishita Drugs &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Healthcare shares gain

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Nifty climbs above 21,900; pharma shares advance

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Anglo-French Drugs &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit rises 3.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story