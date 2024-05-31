Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore

Net Loss of Premier Capital Services reported to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.14% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.220.14 57 0.680.54 26 OPM %-18.18-21.43 --20.59-20.37 - PBDT0.07-0.03 LP -0.01-0.11 91 PBT0.07-0.03 LP -0.01-0.11 91 NP-12.42-0.03 -41300 -12.50-0.11 -11264

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

S I Capital &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pro Fin Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashika Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 61.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Ishita Drugs &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Anglo-French Drugs &amp; Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story