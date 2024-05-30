Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.26% to Rs 83.59 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.26% to Rs 83.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 87.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 84.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 298.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

