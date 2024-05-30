Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel Ltd Surges 6.72%

Avantel Ltd Surges 6.72%

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avantel Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Avantel Ltd gained 6.72% today to trade at Rs 122.3. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.29% to quote at 2789.4. The index is up 3.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd increased 4.54% and ITI Ltd added 0.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 67.3 % over last one year compared to the 18.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Avantel Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 3.13% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.97 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 140 on 23 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 32.67 on 02 Jun 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aster DM Healthcare concludes separation of India and GCC businesses

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avantel Ltd Spikes 6.07%

Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 4.37%

Market drifts lower; Nifty below 22,650

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Reliance Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2127.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Vama Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story