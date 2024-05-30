Whirlpool of India Ltd Slips 1.51%

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 0.23% over last one month compared to 0.46% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Whirlpool of India Ltd fell 1.51% today to trade at Rs 1508.25. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.57% to quote at 55453.61. The index is up 0.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 1.38% and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 35.73 % over last one year compared to the 18.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Whirlpool of India Ltd has lost 0.23% over last one month compared to 0.46% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 164 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7998 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1733 on 12 Oct 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1186.85 on 27 Feb 2024.

