Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian markets rise, China benchmark up 0.97%

Asian markets rise, China benchmark up 0.97%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Asian markets rose on Thursday after two days of declines. Traders pondered the outlook for interest rates after the release of strong U.S. economic data and the announcement of 2025 election results, which were good to Democrats with wins in several major races, including governor's races in two states.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.97 percent to 4,007.76 after the country raised $4 billion at rates equivalent to U.S. Treasury yields in its return to the international bond market.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 2.12 percent to 26,485.90 as buyers stepped in after a brief retreat in technology shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCI Express board approved acquisition of TCI Global (Singapore)

Market extends losses for second day as soft economic data weighs on sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

GPT Infra Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 22 cr

Nifty ends below 25,550 mark; media shares tumble

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story