Asian markets rise, China benchmark up 0.97%

Asian markets rose on Thursday after two days of declines. Traders pondered the outlook for interest rates after the release of strong U.S. economic data and the announcement of 2025 election results, which were good to Democrats with wins in several major races, including governor's races in two states.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.97 percent to 4,007.76 after the country raised $4 billion at rates equivalent to U.S. Treasury yields in its return to the international bond market.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 2.12 percent to 26,485.90 as buyers stepped in after a brief retreat in technology shares.