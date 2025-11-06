Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 2.54%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 2.54% at 1493.6 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 5.77%, Tips Music Ltd dropped 3.32% and Nazara Technologies Ltd slipped 2.87%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 26.00% over last one year compared to the 4.19% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has slid 2.07% and Nifty PSE index has slid 1.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.34% to close at 25509.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.18% to close at 83311.01 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

