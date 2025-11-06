GPT Infra Q2 PAT jumps 24% YoY to Rs 22 cr

GPT Infraprojects reported a 23.65% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.80 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 17.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 3.07% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 278.67 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 28.74 crore during the quarter, up 33.42% from Rs 21.54 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 42.6 crore in Q2 FY26, as against Rs 33.2 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 27.9%.

The companys order book stood at Rs 3,591 crore during the period under review.

Revenue from the infrastructure segment stood at Rs 243.71 crore (down 7.90% YoY), while income from the concrete sleeper segment was Rs 31.15 crore (up 48.26% YoY) for the second quarter of FY26. On a half-year basis, the companys net profit surged 31.55% to Rs 45.28 crore, while revenue increased 11.72% to Rs 591.30 crore in H1 FY26, compared with H1 FY25. Dr Om Tantia, GPT chairman, said, We are pleased with the continued strength in our business performance, which remains aligned with our targets. We expect to achieve growth in excess of 20% for the year, supported by strong cash flows and healthy margins. This progress is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team

The quarter gone by was a deep personal loss to me and the entire team at GPT. Our beloved Chairman and my brother, Shri Dwarika Prasad Tantia left for his heavenly abode on 17 August 2025. He showed us that greatness lies in humility and that integrity is the finest legacy. A true leader who lived each day with strong sense of family values and his legacy in business and community service is profound. Through his vision and actions, he left our world richer, wiser, and better than he found it. We thank each and every one who reached out to us to offer their condolences in this time of grief.

Looking ahead, we are excited about several new projects that are underway, which will further strengthen our position in the infrastructure sector and open up new avenues for growth. We remain committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders and building on the strong foundations established by Late Shri DP Tantia. GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.