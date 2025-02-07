Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 8521.51 croreNet profit of Asian Paints declined 23.29% to Rs 1110.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1447.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 8521.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9074.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8521.519074.94 -6 OPM %19.2122.66 -PBDT1773.722188.13 -19 PBT1518.171967.78 -23 NP1110.491447.72 -23
