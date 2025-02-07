Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 8521.51 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 23.29% to Rs 1110.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1447.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 8521.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9074.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8521.519074.9419.2122.661773.722188.131518.171967.781110.491447.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News