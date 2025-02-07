Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 23.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 6.10% to Rs 8521.51 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 23.29% to Rs 1110.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1447.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.10% to Rs 8521.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9074.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8521.519074.94 -6 OPM %19.2122.66 -PBDT1773.722188.13 -19 PBT1518.171967.78 -23 NP1110.491447.72 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rossell Techsys standalone net profit rises 173.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Aerpace Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

MSR India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story