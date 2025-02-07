Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net loss of Purshottam Investofin reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.861.56 19 OPM %8.06348.08 -PBDT-0.504.81 PL PBT-0.704.72 PL NP-0.564.72 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

MSR India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

IMEC Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kennametal India standalone net profit declines 10.84% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story