Rossell Techsys standalone net profit rises 173.08% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rossell Techsys rose 173.08% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.76% to Rs 75.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.75.6657.8618.7712.019.874.787.182.564.971.82

