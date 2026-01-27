Asian Paints slides as Q3 PAT decline 5% YoY to Rs 1,060 cr

Asian Paints tanked 4.12% to Rs 2,591.05 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 1,059.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,110.48 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from sales rose 3.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 8,849.72 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased by 8.5% to Rs 1,646.7 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,518.2 Crore in Q3 FY25.

PBDIT (Profit before depreciation, interest, tax, other income, and exceptional items) (before share in profit of associates) increased 8.8% to Rs 1,781.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 1,636.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, PBDIT margin as % to Net Sales increased to 20.1%, up from 19.2% posted in the same quarter last year. The Decorative Business in India delivered strong volume growth of 7.9% despite a shorter festive period and an extended monsoon, while value growth stood at 2.8%. Although demand remained subdued, a series of internal initiatives helped drive resilient performance. Net sales from the International Business rose 6.3% year-on-year to Rs 869.6 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by strong performance in Sri Lanka, the UAE, and Ethiopia. Within the industrial business segment, revenue from APPPG increased 16.5% year-on-year to Rs 334.7 crore in Q3 FY26, while PPGAP sales rose 16.9% year-on-year to Rs 713.3 crore in Q3 FY26.

Within the Home Dor segment, net sales from the Bath Fittings business declined 4.1% year-on-year to Rs 84 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 87.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Kitchen business net sales increased 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 105.4 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 102.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Meanwhile, net sales at White Teak rose 12.4% year-on-year to Rs 29.2 crore, while Weatherseal posted a sharp 58.6% year-on-year increase to Rs 18.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Amit Syngle, managing director & CEO of Asian Paints, said, We had a third consecutive quarter of good volume growth with our India Decorative Business delivering a robust 7.9% volume growth in the quarter. The overall coatings business registered a 4.4% revenue growth for the quarter with Decorative business revenue growth of 2.8%.

This performance for the quarter reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity and subdued demand conditions. We have intensified our brand building efforts, launched a robust wave of retailing initiatives and introduced a wide range of innovative product and service propositions. Our disciplined cost management, backward integration efforts and enhanced operational efficiencies enabled us to fuel these brand investments while simultaneously improving our operating margins. Our industrial coatings segment registered good double-digit growth, boosting our overall coatings performance. In the same league, our international business achieved a 6.3% revenue increase led by steady performance in key markets of UAE, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia. As the external environment remains dynamic, we continue to drive differentiated strategies, harness our structural strengths, and embrace technology to sustain momentum, respond with agility, creating long term value for all stakeholders.