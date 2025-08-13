Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 4.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 4.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 716.54 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company rose 4.71% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 716.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 759.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales716.54759.20 -6 OPM %3.033.60 -PBDT25.8124.63 5 PBT23.4621.46 9 NP19.3418.47 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujarat Natural Resources consolidated net profit rises 141.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.48% in the June 2025 quarter

ICDS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 134.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 75.93% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story