ICDS consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of ICDS rose 100.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.08% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.770.5248.0525.001.620.821.530.731.380.69

