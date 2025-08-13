Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit rises 134.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.38% to Rs 462.83 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products rose 134.22% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 462.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 461.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.462.83461.0810.222.5353.8617.9247.6411.6435.2515.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News