Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 13.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vadilal Industries declined 13.48% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 505.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 464.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.505.91464.2519.7224.42100.45113.9988.73103.1066.9877.42

