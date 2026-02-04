Bajaj Finance Q3 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 3,978 cr

Bajaj Finance reported a 6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,977.85 crore despite 17.63% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,213.89 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The consolidated results of Bajaj Finance include the results of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities (BFinserc), and its associate companies, Snapwork Technologies and Pennant Technologies.

Profit before tax (PBT) before the accelerated ECL provision and one-time charge of New Labour Codes, grew by 23% to Rs 7,102 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 5,765 crore in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, to enhance balance sheet resilience amidst a volatile global economic environment, the company has further strengthened its provisioning framework by implementing a minimum Loss Given Default (LGD) floor across all businesses. Accordingly, an accelerated ECL provision of Rs 1,406 crore was made.

Additionally , the company took a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 265 crore towards increase in gratuity liabilities arising from past service cost on account of the New Labour Codes released on 21 November 2025. After accounting for the accelerated ECL provision and one-time charge of New Labour Codes, net profit declined 6% YoY to Rs 4,066 crore in Q3 FY26. Net interest income (NII) increased 21% to Rs 11,317 crore for Q3 FY26 from Rs 9,382 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The operating expenses to net total income ratio for Q3 FY26 stood at 32.8%, as against 33.1% in Q3 FY25.

Number of new loans booked in Q3 FY26 was 13.90 million as against 12.06 million in Q3 FY25, a growth of 15%. AUM before the accelerated ECL provision grew by 22% to Rs 485,883 crore as of 31 December 2025 from Rs 398,043 crore as of 31 December 2024, recording an increase of Rs 23,622 crore in Q3 FY26. On the asset quality front, Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 31 December 2025 stood at 1.21 % and 0.47% respectively, as against 1.12% and 0.48% as of 31 December 2024. The provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets was 61%.