Asian Tea &amp; Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 66.16% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net Loss of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.16% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 41.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.5611.17 66 41.8834.03 23 OPM %3.18-6.09 --0.26-4.35 - PBDT-0.89-0.55 -62 0.381.58 -76 PBT-1.05-0.58 -81 0.131.43 -91 NP-1.08-0.54 -100 0.101.42 -93

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

