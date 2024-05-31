Sales rise 66.16% to Rs 18.56 crore

Net Loss of Asian Tea & Exports reported to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.16% to Rs 18.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.96% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.07% to Rs 41.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.5611.1741.8834.033.18-6.09-0.26-4.35-0.89-0.550.381.58-1.05-0.580.131.43-1.08-0.540.101.42

