Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 27.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 11.57% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 27.04% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 22.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.657.52 -12 22.0420.26 9 OPM %36.3939.36 -26.3226.90 - PBDT2.382.93 -19 5.575.25 6 PBT2.022.77 -27 4.624.62 0 NP1.431.96 -27 3.363.26 3

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

