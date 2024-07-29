ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 63.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 862.20 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 63.12% to Rs 56.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 862.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 656.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.862.20656.5111.679.7096.1962.6175.9747.6556.8334.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp