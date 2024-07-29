Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 63.12% in the June 2024 quarter

ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 63.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 862.20 crore

Net profit of ASK Automotive rose 63.12% to Rs 56.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 862.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 656.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales862.20656.51 31 OPM %11.679.70 -PBDT96.1962.61 54 PBT75.9747.65 59 NP56.8334.84 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

Refugee athletes want more people to compete at the Paris Olympics

Parliament LIVE news: Nothing in Budget for middle-class, farmers, says Rahul Gandhi

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story