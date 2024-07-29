ASK Automotive consolidated net profit rises 63.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.33% to Rs 862.20 croreNet profit of ASK Automotive rose 63.12% to Rs 56.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.33% to Rs 862.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 656.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales862.20656.51 31 OPM %11.679.70 -PBDT96.1962.61 54 PBT75.9747.65 59 NP56.8334.84 63
