Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 203.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.08% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

