Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 5.41% to Rs 663.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13416 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd lost 4.97% to Rs 82.58. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 258.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Latent View Analytics Ltd pared 4.16% to Rs 520.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38700 shares in the past one month.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd fell 3.99% to Rs 252.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92483 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off record highs; L&T, UltraTech shine; Titan, Airtel slip

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order scrapping 65% caste-based quota in Bihar

Like Abhimanyu, India trapped in new chakravyuh: Rahul Gandhi on Budget

Olympics triathlon cancelled: What is the controversy surrounding Seine?

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 3: Manu-Sarabjot in finals; Satwik-Chiraj match cancelled

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story