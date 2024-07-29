Jai Balaji Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.90% to Rs 1718.31 croreNet profit of Jai Balaji Industries rose 22.53% to Rs 208.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 170.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.90% to Rs 1718.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1482.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1718.311482.56 16 OPM %18.3813.84 -PBDT309.52191.82 61 PBT287.29170.43 69 NP208.82170.43 23
