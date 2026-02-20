Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ASM Technologies partners with Myelin Foundry to deploy Edge-based AI in industrial manufacturing

ASM Technologies partners with Myelin Foundry to deploy Edge-based AI in industrial manufacturing

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ASM Technologies to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

ASM Technologies announced a strategic investment and strategic partnership in Myelin Foundry to deploy patented, high-performance AI solutions. ASM has signed definitive agreements to invest approximately Rs 48 crore to acquire an aggregate 20% stake in Myelin Foundry.

This will address evolving industry requirements across semiconductor, electronics, solar and engineering, where real-time operational intelligence and equipment reliability are increasingly critical.

The partnership integrates Myelin's "edge-first" AI stackspecializing in predictive intelligence and multimodal analyticsdirectly into ASM's engineering design led manufacturing portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade higher; FMCG shares rally

Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Niwas Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 73.08% in the December 2025 quarter

SEIL Energy India standalone net profit rises 25.21% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story