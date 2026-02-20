ASM Technologies partners with Myelin Foundry to deploy Edge-based AI in industrial manufacturing

ASM Technologies to acquire 20% stake in Myelin Foundry

ASM Technologies announced a strategic investment and strategic partnership in Myelin Foundry to deploy patented, high-performance AI solutions. ASM has signed definitive agreements to invest approximately Rs 48 crore to acquire an aggregate 20% stake in Myelin Foundry.

This will address evolving industry requirements across semiconductor, electronics, solar and engineering, where real-time operational intelligence and equipment reliability are increasingly critical.

The partnership integrates Myelin's "edge-first" AI stackspecializing in predictive intelligence and multimodal analyticsdirectly into ASM's engineering design led manufacturing portfolio.

