Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 658.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 10.28 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 658.82% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.2811.4120.044.121.830.271.770.201.290.17

