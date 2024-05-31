Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales decline 46.06% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 36.36% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.06% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.22% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.33% to Rs 40.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.1318.78 -46 40.5555.80 -27 OPM %3.3613.21 -12.0813.39 - PBDT0.652.92 -78 5.297.74 -32 PBT-0.122.03 PL 1.736.17 -72 NP0.280.44 -36 0.864.58 -81

May 31 2024

