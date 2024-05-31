Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 14.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 14.12 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps rose 14.00% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.53% to Rs 2.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 51.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.1214.15 0 51.1746.77 9 OPM %12.259.82 -9.429.41 - PBDT1.841.65 12 5.284.90 8 PBT1.511.31 15 3.933.55 11 NP1.141.00 14 2.942.66 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 27.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps standalone net profit rises 15.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Onesource Ideas Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story