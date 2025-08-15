Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 37.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.13% to Rs 12.81 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 37.61% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 43.13% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.818.9513.1927.371.802.410.981.580.731.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News